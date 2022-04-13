$5.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) to report $5.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.87 billion and the highest is $6.02 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $24.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

About Rite Aid (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.