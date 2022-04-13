$51.50 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONEGet Rating) will post sales of $51.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.30 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $69.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $231.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $233.30 million, with estimates ranging from $221.30 million to $245.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

