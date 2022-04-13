$55.72 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will report $55.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.90 million and the highest is $56.60 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $243.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $263.96 million, with estimates ranging from $260.67 million to $270.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.19. 19,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,034. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $701.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

