$550.81 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) to report sales of $550.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.45 million to $559.80 million. Redfin posted sales of $268.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $72.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,835. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

