$562.60 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will post $562.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $564.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $560.00 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $526.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TTMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,980. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.