6,336 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

