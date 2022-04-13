$650.15 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $650.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $663.90 million and the lowest is $624.35 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $716.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

