65,776 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 31.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of MP opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

