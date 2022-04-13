$7.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.07 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $35.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.47 billion to $40.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after buying an additional 170,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after buying an additional 463,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.86. 2,615,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $110.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

