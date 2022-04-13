$71.51 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will report sales of $71.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.09 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $22.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $293.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.55 million to $338.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $198.84 million to $354.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of RC opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 68,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

