7,344 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG opened at $301.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.11.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

