$8.95 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.88 billion and the highest is $8.99 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.28 billion to $39.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.04 billion to $42.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $243.82 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $182.01 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

