$8.95 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) will post sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.88 billion and the highest is $8.99 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.28 billion to $39.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.04 billion to $42.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $243.82 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $182.01 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.