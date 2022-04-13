$9.42 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will announce $9.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.82 million. Affimed posted sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $39.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 million to $68.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $50.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $96.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $406.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.55. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

