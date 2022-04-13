$9.58 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $9.65 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $2.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $43.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.29 million to $44.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $76.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS.

NBRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

