$915.75 Million in Sales Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) to report sales of $915.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $922.50 million. CNO Financial Group reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $25.43. 677,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,268. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

