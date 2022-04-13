985 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,285,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $289.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.08. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $249.40 and a 1 year high of $295.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.