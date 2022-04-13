AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.08. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 193,573 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.10.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

