AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 398,811 shares.The stock last traded at $50.40 and had previously closed at $50.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get AAR alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $59,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,976 shares of company stock worth $14,954,853 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in AAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,289,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $12,848,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.