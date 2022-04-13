Abbey (LON:ABBY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,600.00

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,600 ($20.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($20.85). Abbey shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.85), with a volume of 83,347 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,600 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,026.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of £334.03 million and a PE ratio of 12.79.
Abbey Company Profile (LON:ABBY)
Featured Articles
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Abbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.