Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

