Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE AWP opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

