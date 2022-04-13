Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

ACP stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 87,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

