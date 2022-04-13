Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Cut by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.3% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.59. 2,081,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,557. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.69.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

