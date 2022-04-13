Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down to $15.41

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $14.57. Accolade shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Accolade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Accolade by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Accolade by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

