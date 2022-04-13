ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Tops $353,073.92

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. ACoconut has a market cap of $353,073.92 and $48,067.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.