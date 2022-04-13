Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.
