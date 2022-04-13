Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Down 77.6% in March

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AE stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $39.59.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

