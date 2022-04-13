Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

