Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.70

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 13442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

