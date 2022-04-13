Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $4.66 on Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Adshares has a total market cap of $117.09 million and $5.07 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $4.66 or 0.00011637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00212307 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,151,657 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

