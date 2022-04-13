ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the security and automation business’ stock.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Get ADT alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.09. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.58.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in ADT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,512,631 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $206,151,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ADT by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $165,556,000 after buying an additional 2,171,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ADT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,112,468 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $59,816,000 after buying an additional 224,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ADT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after buying an additional 87,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADT by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADT (ADT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.