Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Andy Mah Sells 114,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,599,802.64.
AAV stock opened at C$10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.86. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.93 and a 1 year high of C$10.21.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.
Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
