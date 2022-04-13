Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Andy Mah Sells 114,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,599,802.64.

AAV stock opened at C$10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.86. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.93 and a 1 year high of C$10.21.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.27.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

