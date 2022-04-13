Adviser Investments LLC Buys 2,620 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

