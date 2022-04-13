Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

AEZS stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 294.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

