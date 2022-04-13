AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Achieves Market Cap of $220,197.39

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. AFEN Blockchain has a market cap of $220,197.39 and $1.39 million worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.78 or 0.07577114 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,919.98 or 0.99868166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00041337 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

Buying and Selling AFEN Blockchain

