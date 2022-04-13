Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.33

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 25887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $604.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agenus (AGEN)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.