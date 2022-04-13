Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.33

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 25887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $604.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

