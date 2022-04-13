Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.63.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.31 and a 52-week high of C$29.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.99.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602.

Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

