Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.73

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.73 and traded as high as C$19.44. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$19.36, with a volume of 83,095 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AD.UN. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.50 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$874.08 million and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Donald Ervin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total value of C$122,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$870,827.91. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,817 shares in the company, valued at C$17,094,230.20.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

