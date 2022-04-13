Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. Albertsons Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

NYSE ACI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 11,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,807. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.