Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches Market Cap of $166.37 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $166.37 million and $156.76 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00361560 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00095999 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,325,963,124 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

