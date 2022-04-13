Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.29 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $52.29 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,383,073 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

