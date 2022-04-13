Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$58.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.62.

ATD.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

ATD.B stock opened at C$49.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

