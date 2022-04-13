Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.25

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$58.25 and last traded at C$56.67, with a volume of 1837274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$52.27. The firm has a market cap of C$59.63 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

