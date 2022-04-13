All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) & Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Head to Head Analysis

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of All For One Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for All For One Media and Esports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esports Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.54%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than All For One Media.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media 40,529.34% -24.30% 3,234.01% Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares All For One Media and Esports Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 116.55 -$3.12 million N/A N/A Esports Technologies $170,000.00 495.29 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

All For One Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Technologies.

Summary

Esports Technologies beats All For One Media on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

All For One Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. The company primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

Esports Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

