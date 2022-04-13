ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Position Increased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE ALE traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. 1,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,407. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ALLETE Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.