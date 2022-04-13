Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,424,000 after buying an additional 173,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,630,000 after buying an additional 109,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,442,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,087,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,880,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

