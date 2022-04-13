Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HR opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

