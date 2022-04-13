Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $4.60 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period.

BATS INDA opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

