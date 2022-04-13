Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $4.79 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Novartis stock opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

