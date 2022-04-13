Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $4.92 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 990.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 68,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 165,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,344. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

